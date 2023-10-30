Addison Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $401.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.82. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $303.58 and a 12 month high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

