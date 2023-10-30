SPC Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $87.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.15.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

