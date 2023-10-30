Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $251.60 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $217.70 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

