Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 253,113 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 587.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,113 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $54,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 320,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,059,000 after purchasing an additional 55,074 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,252,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME opened at $205.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.92. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.55 and a twelve month high of $227.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

