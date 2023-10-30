Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,926 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $51,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 217.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 44,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 36.5% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 15,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $72.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $58.61 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.87.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.71.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

