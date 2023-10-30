Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 54,488 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,488 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Eaton worth $49,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $195.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.16. The firm has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

