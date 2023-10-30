Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $49.37 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,964 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $49,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,752 shares of company stock worth $22,713,817 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST opened at $320.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.99 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

