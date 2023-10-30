Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 575 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Baker Hughes worth $41,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.
In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $351,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,500.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $351,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,500.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,925 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of BKR opened at $34.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
