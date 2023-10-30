Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 575 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Baker Hughes worth $41,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $351,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,500.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $351,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,500.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,925 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $34.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.