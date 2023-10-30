Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110,292 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $37,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $146.00 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $159.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.