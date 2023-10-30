Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $48,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Align Technology by 124,226.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498,246 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $150,692,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,072,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $52,560,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.60.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $190.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.30. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $413.20.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

