Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 1,329.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743,129 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Globus Medical worth $47,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 25.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 67,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Globus Medical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Globus Medical by 3.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 576.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 892,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,524,000 after purchasing an additional 760,108 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GMED opened at $45.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $80.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $291.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.22.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

