Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,812 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $43,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after buying an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Sysco by 5,475.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sysco by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $64.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.48. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

