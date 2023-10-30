Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Increases By 17.1%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the September 30th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 2.0 %

OXBR stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.87.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Oxbridge Re

In other Oxbridge Re news, CEO Sanjay Madhu purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Madhu purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 180,418 shares of company stock valued at $203,553 in the last three months. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

