SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,648,000 after buying an additional 3,635,609 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after buying an additional 3,252,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $141,476,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $134,900,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,674 shares of company stock valued at $556,335. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

