SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 233 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

General Electric Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE GE opened at $106.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.47 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day moving average of $108.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

