SPC Financial Inc. Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,881 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,074,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $483,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,682 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,061,811. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $161.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.99 and its 200 day moving average is $156.40. The firm has a market cap of $433.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

