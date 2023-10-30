SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 775 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 172.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 60.4% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,805,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 836,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Old Republic International Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $26.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Republic International news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $733,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,628.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $733,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

