SPC Financial Inc. Invests $477,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $89.99 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

