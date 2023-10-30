SPC Financial Inc. Sells 641 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 910.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IYC stock opened at $63.21 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $55.63 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $764.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.04.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.