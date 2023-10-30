508 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $622,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS stock opened at $71.38 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.36.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

