SPC Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $144.35 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $143.96 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $269.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

