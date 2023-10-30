527 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $63.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.62. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.