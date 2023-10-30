SPC Financial Inc. Takes $718,000 Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 792.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 44,486 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,062,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 76.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 10,662 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PTF stock opened at $40.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $35.93 and a 12-month high of $52.27. The firm has a market cap of $282.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0159 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.