Addison Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $183.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.42. The firm has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.30 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.96.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

