Addison Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Addison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 66,512 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 87,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $23.99 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $24.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

