Addison Advisors LLC Makes New $184,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,626,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.97 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.0645 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

