Addison Advisors LLC Sells 330 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $482,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $91.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.40. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $101.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.