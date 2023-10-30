Triumph Capital Management Sells 418 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 217.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $221,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS PAVE opened at $28.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.