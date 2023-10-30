Triumph Capital Management Has $253,000 Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% in the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 658,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 134,089 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,479,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 96,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $65,623.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,579.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $155,061.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,714,600.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $65,623.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,579.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,426 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,338 in the last ninety days. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE S opened at $15.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on S. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on S

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.