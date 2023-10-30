Triumph Capital Management Invests $247,000 in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,818,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,049,000 after buying an additional 689,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,744,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,218,000 after buying an additional 376,694 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,772,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,661,000 after buying an additional 1,002,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,165,000 after buying an additional 101,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

IRT stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

