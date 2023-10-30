Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lowered by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.83.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.4 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $560.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $531.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $568.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.65.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.