Addison Advisors LLC Buys 1,331 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,597,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,311,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,261,000 after purchasing an additional 674,929 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $51.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

