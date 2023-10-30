Addison Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.9 %

TD stock opened at $54.90 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.05%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

