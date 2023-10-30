Triumph Capital Management Takes $314,000 Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,889,000 after buying an additional 138,383 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 690,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after buying an additional 86,764 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,976,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 286,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $44.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.96. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $46.47.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.