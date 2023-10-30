2,606 Shares in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Bought by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Medifast by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Medifast by 16.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Medifast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Medifast by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Medifast in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $69.58 on Monday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.01 and a 52 week high of $131.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average is $86.09. The company has a market capitalization of $757.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.33. Medifast had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 689 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,849.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 689 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,849.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

