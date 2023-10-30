Triumph Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $735,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $735,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $3,117,766.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,754,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 653,542 shares of company stock valued at $88,673,763 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.2 %

Airbnb stock opened at $114.09 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.56.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.77.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

