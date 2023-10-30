Triumph Capital Management Grows Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 8,790.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 35,779 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BOTZ opened at $22.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

