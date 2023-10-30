Triumph Capital Management Has $354,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Triumph Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,036 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 2,331.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 356.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

LUMN opened at $1.33 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

