Triumph Capital Management Makes New $287,000 Investment in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 88,820 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 93,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.39 on Monday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $2.92.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.81%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

See Also

