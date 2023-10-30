Triumph Capital Management Has $389,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Triumph Capital Management raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $79.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average is $88.47.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

