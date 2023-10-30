Triumph Capital Management Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Triumph Capital Management decreased its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management owned 0.06% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDRR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 764.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 230,297 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,071,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 559,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 141,463 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,262,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 13,136.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock opened at $38.23 on Monday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $43.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $487.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Company Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.