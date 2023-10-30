Triumph Capital Management Buys New Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

