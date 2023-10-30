Triumph Capital Management Invests $301,000 in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,201,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,098,000 after acquiring an additional 437,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,973,000 after acquiring an additional 206,085 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 2,196,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,200,000 after acquiring an additional 306,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after acquiring an additional 57,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FBRT opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 87.94 and a quick ratio of 87.94. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

FBRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Free Report

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Featured Stories

