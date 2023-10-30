Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management lessened its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Edison International were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,895,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Edison International by 30.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,195 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Edison International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,270 shares during the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its position in Edison International by 120.2% during the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,944,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Edison International has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

