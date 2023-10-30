Triumph Capital Management Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Triumph Capital Management cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $112.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.67 and its 200-day moving average is $127.06. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

