Triumph Capital Management Takes $464,000 Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 458.7% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $5.13 on Monday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $221.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 16,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $98,954.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,752,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,788,840.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

