iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management lessened its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 212,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 37,315 shares during the period. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $293,000.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $36.37 on Monday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $40.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.