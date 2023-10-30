Triumph Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSM. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 140,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 97,876 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $34.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.26.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

