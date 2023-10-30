Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $48.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.02. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $65.39.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Evergy

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.