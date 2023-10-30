Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $460,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Trimble by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 39.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 42.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Performance

Trimble stock opened at $46.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.08 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trimble from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,679,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $528,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

